Ask a Broker: What do I need to do to prepare my home to list it?

Dear Jackie and Kyle: With spring and summer around the corner, we plan to list our home. What can we do to prepare it?

— Getting Ready to Sell

Dear Getting Ready to Sell: With our community sheltering in place, it’s actually an ideal time to take advantage of being homebound and tackle inexpensive fixes to prepare your home to list on the market. Touch up trim and baseboards. Consider painting your walls a neutral color that will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Finish up any lingering projects and go through a couple of rounds of depersonalizing and removing clutter. Buyers want to envision their belongings in your home. Clean up by renting a storage unit for knickknacks, photos, extra furniture, out-of-season clothes and other personal items.

For the outside of the home, tidy up landscaping, power wash and paint where necessary, and clear the front entry — these easy tasks are crucial in making a good first impression.

We also highly recommend performing a pre-inspection. You can hire a licensed professional, have a friend or your broker come by to give an honest view of the condition of the home. This will bring any minor or major surprises to the forefront and give the seller time to correct issues that will ultimately come up during negotiations. These “surprises” can have a major impact on price.

Another important task to figure out early on in the process is determining the current worth of your home. The best advice we can offer is to contact a local broker who understands the current real estate market, the nuances of your particular neighborhood and has experience selling in the area.

Ask for a comparative market analysis or CMA for short. Brokers will use many tools including local MLS data, market trends, on- and off-market comparisons and personal insight to establish a fair market value for your home. While your broker is helping determine the best list price, you can work on checking loan balances and your current credit scores.

Jackie and Kyle bring nearly 15 years of Vail Valley real estate experience. They have a proven track record of success from East Vail to Gypsum in both local and vacation markets. Their team dynamic backed by market leader Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate allows them to provide superb customer service and attention to detail.