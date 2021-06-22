Avon’s Slifer House earns award for its design

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate’s Avon headquarters, The Slifer House, has recently been honored for its design.

Slifer Smith & Frampton/special to the Daily

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has announced The Slifer House, located in Avon, has received the Most Innovative Office Design Award from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World.

This annual award recognizes only two members from its global network of 550 firms that have excelled in this area. Slifer Smith & Frampton unveiled The Slifer House in February 2020. The facility serves as the firm’s new headquarters and collaboration center.

“We are so impressed with the design of The Slifer House and its ability to foster collaboration through inviting spaces that also incorporate the mountain lifestyle that is so vital to the Slifer Smith & Frampton community,” said LeadingRE Executive Vice President of Member Services Kate Reisinger. “With advanced technology that supports content development ranging from podcasts to property videos, as well as state-of-the-art virtual meetings, The Slifer House raises the bar in modern office design, and we are pleased to recognize it with our Most Innovative Office Design award.”

The Slifer House welcomes all of Slifer Smith & Frampton’s more than 240 brokers from more than 30 offices across the Colorado mountains to share the workspace.

“We are always challenging ourselves to be forward thinking — a skill we learned from our progressive owners. We wanted to create a flexible and innovative space that has the tools and amenities our brokers need to do their best work, ultimately allowing them to provide the best service to their clients,” Slifer Smith & Frampton Executive Vice President Shawna Topor said. “Our philosophy is that great things happen at the intersection of ideas and opportunity, and so we designed The Slifer House to help our brokers and staff have those innovative collisions.”

The firm is taking the award-winning design and incorporating elements into new office locations. The firm recently opened the doors of a new location in Denver, next to Union Station.

For more information, go to ThesLiferHouse.com or VailRealEstate.com .