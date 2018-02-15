Basecamp luxury townhomes in Avon are at the base of Beaver Creek Resort

AVON — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties recently debuted the Vail Valley's newest mountain-modern luxury townhomes, Basecamp, offering 15 three-bedroom residence situated at the confluence of the Eagle River and the entrance to Beaver Creek Resort.

Cantilevered decks over the river and creek offer views of Vail's Game Creek Bowl, which complement the open, loft-style interiors. Homeowners can also access the private shuttle service to both Beaver Creek and Vail. The townhomes' location offers walkability to the town of Avon, including restaurants, the Riverfront Gondola to the base of Beaver Creek and Avon Park's concerts and events.

"Basecamp offers homeowners a unique real estate investment and vacation home opportunity, given the current state of the market along with its riverfront and centralized location," said Michael Slevin, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties. "We anticipate high demand and interest, particularly with buyers who are looking for higher-end construction quality, design features and amenities, as well as convenience."

The 15 units range in size from 2,079 to 2,669 square feet. Prices range from $1.295 million to $2.195 million.

Notable design features include two interior design options; one- or two-car car garages; Wolf, ASKO, U-Line and Sub-Zero appliances, Whirlpool washers and dryers and low-flush toilets; wide panel wood flooring; porcelain backsplashes, brushed nickel faucets, shower pipes and tub fillers and mosaic shower floor tile; quartz countertops and vertical grain cabinets.

For more information, go to http://www.basecamptownhomes.com or contact Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties' listing team: Page Slevin at 970-390-7443, Craig Denton at 970-376-0087 or Kyle Denton at 970-393-2154.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties, go to http://www.bhhscoloradoproperties.com.