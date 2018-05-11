Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties earns national honors

VAIL — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties has earned top national honors for first-quarter sales performance both for office and sales teams. The awards, given out by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' national office, included:

• First place: Offices with one to 20 sales professionals, total gross commission income, Beaver Creek office.

• First place: Top agents or teams in Colorado, total gross commission income, The Weinrich Team. Nationally, the Weinrich Team also placed 82nd overall among the more than 42,500 agents nationwide.

"I am incredibly proud of our team's achievements, particularly given the weather and ski season challenges we faced in the Vail Valley and surrounding area," said Michael Slevin, owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties. "These honors demonstrate the scope of commitment and professionalism throughout our company and the value our clients place on our services to help us be among the best in the nation."

Locally owned and managed by Michael Slevin, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties has been serving the Vail Valley since 1971 and has offices in six communities: Vail, Beaver Creek, Avon, Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum. Ranked among the top 600 RISMedia Power Brokers in the U.S., Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties works with buyers and sellers in the purchase and sale of homes, condominiums and land and is also a leader in vacation rental services and fractional ownership opportunities. For more information, go to http://www.bhhscoloradoproperties.com or call 970-476-2482.