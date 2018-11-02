Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties takes top honors for third-quarter performance

VAIL — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties' Vail office, as well as two of its broker teams, The Denton Advisory Group and The Messmer Team, were named among the state's top performers for the third quarter 2018, based on total Gross Commission Income. This is the third quarter in a row for 2018 that these top honors have been earned by both the office and some of its brokers.

• First place, Top Performing Agents or Teams, Colorado: The Denton Advisory Group, Craig, Kyle and Kevin Denton, Vail Office — Vail Valley residents since 1975, Craig Denton started The Denton Group in 1978 with Kyle joining in 2001 and another son, Kevin, joining in 2017. In addition to being named No. 1 team in gross commission income, Kyle was also recently named 2017 Realtor of the Year by the Vail Board of Realtors.

• Second place, Top Performing Agents or Teams, Colorado: The Messmer Team, Rick Messmer and Jennie Longville May, Eagle Office — A native of Colorado and Vail Valley resident since 1996, Messmer is one of the leading brokers for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties' Eagle office. His comprehensive real estate knowledge base stems from having lived in virtually every Vail Valley community, including East Vail, West Vail, Eagle-Vail, Avon, Edwards, Wolcott and now Eagle.

• Third place, Top Performing Office, Western U.S.: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties, Vail Office — "It is a great honor and tribute to our entire team to achieve top performing office status for three quarters in a row," said Michael Slevin, owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties. "We are also extremely proud of The Denton Advisory Group's No. 1 accomplishment and The Messmer Team for being second out of the 35 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices offices in the state."

The Denton Advisory Group can be reached at info@vaildenton.com or 970-393-2154 and The Messmer Team at rick@bhhsvail.net or 970-376-0041.