Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Vail Village Office and brokers win sales honors

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Vail Village, along with individual and broker teams, demonstrated top sales performance in the Western Region and Colorado for the second quarter of 2022.

The company’s Vail Village office was among the top three in the Western Region for gross commission income. In-state, Denton Advisory Group, including Craig, Kyle, and Kevin Denton (Vail Village office), took top honors for GCI and third in unit sales.

Mirroring top-ranking achievements for Colorado, individual broker associates, including Timm Kluender (Vail-Lionshead), and Janet Boeser (Beaver Creek-Villa Montane) achieved number two rankings in GCI and unit sales, respectively.

“Our brokers continue to demonstrate their ability to successfully navigate an ever-changing real estate market and leverage their skills and expertise to provide top-level service to buyers and sellers,” said Michael Slevin, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties. “We are extremely proud of these accomplishments,” Slevin added.