Bobby Hermosillo earns luxury property specialist certification

Bobby Hermasillo.

Courtesy photo

Bobby Hermosillo, a lifelong resident of Eagle County, has earned the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialist certification. Coldwell Banker Global Luxury is a comprehensive marketing program designed specifically for the promotion of luxury residential properties to affluent buyers worldwide. Coldwell Banker Global Luxury is a world leader in the marketing of luxury homes.

Hermosillo was born and raised in Minturn. He spent 15 years working in the Vail and Aspen luxury building materials industry before transitioning into his real estate career.

He also coaches local high school athletes in wrestling and football. He is also a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt and teaches mixed martial arts to locals throughout the valley.

“I have a love for the Vail Valley, and appreciation for the lifestyle here,” Hermosillo said. “I truly enjoy helping people accomplish their dreams of home ownership in this amazing place.”