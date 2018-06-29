Broker Andrew Wert joins Beaver Creek office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
June 29, 2018
VAIL — Andrew Wert recently joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties as a broker associate in its Beaver Creek office. Wert is a member of the Weinreich Team, which consists of Mark Weinreich, Tiffany Weinreich, and himself. The Weinreichs have lived in the Vail Valley for over 25 years and have extensive knowledge of the area.
A native of Tampa, Florida, Wert graduated from the University of Central Florida where he earned business management degree with an emphasis on entrepreneurship. Upon graduating, he joined a top-producing locally owned real estate team in Orlando as a buyer's agent, where he generated more than $6 million in residential real estate sales.
Fateful Ski Trip
Wert's affection for Vail came after visiting on a ski trip, where he was captivated by the lifestyle and beauty of the valley. He relocated to the Vail Valley in September, 2017.
"Andrew's drive, analytics, and negotiation skills make him a valued member for our Beaver Creek office as well as the Weinreich Team," said Michael Slevin, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties. "The three combine to make a very dynamic team, specializing in everything residential."
Wert can be reached at 727-810-1590 or andrewwertbhhs@gmail.com.
For more information, go to http://www.bhhscoloradoproperties.com or call 970-476-2482.
