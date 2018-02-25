Broker Elizabeth Sullivan joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Beaver Creek

VAIL — Elizabeth Sullivan recently joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties as a Broker Associate. A local resident for the past seven years, Sullivan is headquartered at the company's Villa Montane Beaver Creek office, with a primary focus on selling real estate in Avon, Beaver Creek and Bachelor Gulch.

Sullivan brings more than 30 years' experience as a business owner and entrepreneur in wellness and fitness to her real estate career, including working as a property manager and caretaker before joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties.

"Elizabeth's entrepreneurial spirit and background coupled with her passion for people and client service are ideally suited for Berkshire Hathaway's HomeServices resort division," said company president Michael Slevin. "Her customer service skills will be of great value in helping clients find the right home or property for their needs."

A graduate of Loretto Heights College n Denver, Sullivan holds a Bachelor's degree in dance and a minor in kinesiology. She enjoys skiing, golfing, cycling, hiking, yoga and stand up paddle boarding.

Locally owned and managed by Michael Slevin, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties has been serving the Vail Valley since 1971 and is the only real estate brokerage firm with offices in six communities, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Avon, Edwards, Eagle and Gypsum. For more information, go to http://www.bhhscoloradoproperties.com or call 970-476-2482.