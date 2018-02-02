Broker Gina Dizon returns to Ron Byrne & Associates office in Vail Village

VAIL — Ron Byrne & Associates recently welcomed broker Gina Dizon back to the firm.

Dizon's experience in residential and commercial real estate spans the Vail Valley, as well as Denver, Chicago, Carmel and Pebble Beach, California and Florida.

Dizon holds active real estate licenses in Colorado and Florida.

Dizon has recently returned to the Vail Valley from Orlando, Florida, where she participated in a Pulte training program. She worked for PulteGroup, Inc., a new home builder, for the last 18 months.

Dizon has been involved in all facets of real estate, from finding the ideal site on which to build, vetting developments utilizing focus groups and feasibility studies; from concept to inception, commercial sales and leasing of restaurants, office buildings and retail, single family homes, condos and mixed use buildings.

Drawing upon 21 years of expertise, market-specific knowledge, and branding innovation, Dizon is dedicated to evaluating each of her clients' unique needs and offers a tailored approach to the acquisition of a new property or divesture of a current investment.

"I am so excited to welcome Gina back to our team," said Ron Byrne, President & CEO of Ron Byrne & Associates. "Gina's knowledge and expertise has proven to be invaluable to her clients, friends and fellow brokers. I look forward to watching her continue her successful career at home in the Vail Valley."

Ron Byrne & Associates' office is at 285 Bridge St. in Vail Village. Dizon can be reached at 970-688-0067 or gina@vail.net.