Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties opens ‘smart’ showroom in Edwards

EDWARDS — Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties' addition of an Edwards office in The Riverwalk at Edwards provides its clients with another location, as well as expanded marketing and technology resources.

Coldwell Banker has for many years been a promoter of "smart home" technology and its contribution to the resale value of homes. Combine smart technology with virtual reality home tours and you have the valley's first real estate Smart Showroom. Located in the Inn at Riverwalk, the showroom allows visitors to experience the ease of a voice and iPad-controlled demo environment, and access to the expert advice of installer, Futurian Systems, as to how to make your own home smarter. Visitors can even experience virtual reality home tours via 3-D headset, or projected on a big screen. You can also stop into the Vail office on Bridge Street to sample a 3D headset home tour.

"Real estate clients are simply expecting more sophisticated technology whether it's installed in the homes they are considering for purchase, or as a resource during the home previewing process, and especially in the marketing and promotion of their homes when they decide to sell," managing broker Julie Thurston said. "This is just one example of how our brokerage innovates to continue to deliver what our clients expect."

The new Coldwell Banker Smart Showroom employs a new approach to the real estate office environment. It embraces an open layout concept featuring an island with bar stools, and comfortable seating for brokers and their clients to interact more casually. Enjoy a cup of coffee in an armchair while you preview homes (or maybe watch Sunday football) on the showroom's big screen (and we mean big screen — this one measures six by 10 feet).

"Smart Home technology is something every real estate firm should understand to help educate buyers and sellers of homes," Futurian Systems President Jeremy Beck said. "We are honored to have been chosen as Coldwell Banker's selected technology integrator and educator in which to fully demonstrate these amazing features in the brand new Smart Showroom."

To schedule a smart home technology demonstration, call Futurian, 866-597-6616.

To contact a Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties broker, call the Vail office at 970-476-2113 or the Edwards office at 970-499-7363.