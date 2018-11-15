Coldwell Banker Vail office welcomes Cynthia Ebert to the brokerage team
November 15, 2018
VAIL — Cynthia Ebert has joined Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties as a full-time independent sales associate working out of its Vail office.
Born and raised in Alaska, Ebert moved to Colorado in 1991.
Coming to live in the mountains and near ski areas was a dream of hers since she was a child.
Loving the Colorado blue skies, the fresh air and the wildlife reminds her of Alaska, but with the bonus of sunshine.
Ebert and her husband have two children.
They love to travel and have seen the world in their 35 years of marriage. Her family loves living in Colorado, and love to ski, hike and float the river.
Recommended Stories For You
'Excited to have Cynthia'
"We are excited to have Cynthia join our team at Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties where she is a perfect compliment to our culture of expert service and the power of teamwork and collaboration," Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties Managing Director Julie Thurston said.
For more information, go to cbdistinctive.com, http://www.cbcprime properties.com or call 877-978-2978.
Trending In: Real Estate
- Beware the headlines: Real estate trends in other markets may not be applicable here (column)
- Basecamp luxury townhomes in Avon are at the base of Beaver Creek Resort
- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties takes top honors for third-quarter performance
- LIV Sotheby’s International Realty report shows increased prices, demand for local real estate
- Take it inside: Dish gardens allow your green thumb to flourish throughout winter
Trending Sitewide
- Line cut leads to CenturyLink internet outages; service expected to be restored by 10 p.m. Tuesday
- Best of Vail 2018 winners (full list)
- Vail, Beaver Creek to open early for 2018-19 season
- Arson on the mountain: Vail’s 1998 arson fires at Two Elk were country’s worst eco-terrorist attack
- Vail Valley winter air service includes more flights from several cities