Coldwell Banker Vail office welcomes Cynthia Ebert to the brokerage team

VAIL — Cynthia Ebert has joined Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties as a full-time independent sales associate working out of its Vail office.

Born and raised in Alaska, Ebert moved to Colorado in 1991.

Coming to live in the mountains and near ski areas was a dream of hers since she was a child.

Loving the Colorado blue skies, the fresh air and the wildlife reminds her of Alaska, but with the bonus of sunshine.

Ebert and her husband have two children.

They love to travel and have seen the world in their 35 years of marriage. Her family loves living in Colorado, and love to ski, hike and float the river.

'Excited to have Cynthia'

"We are excited to have Cynthia join our team at Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties where she is a perfect compliment to our culture of expert service and the power of teamwork and collaboration," Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties Managing Director Julie Thurston said.

For more information, go to cbdistinctive.com, http://www.cbcprime properties.com or call 877-978-2978.