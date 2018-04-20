Colleen Weiss-Hanen named president and CEO of East West Hospitality

VAIL — Colorado's East West Hospitality is undergoing a change in leadership, with Colleen Weiss-Hanen taking over as president and CEO. Ross Bowker, current CEO and founding partner, will transition to the role of chairman.

Weiss-Hanen has worked at East West Hospitality for more than 24 years, most recently serving as chief financial officer and asset manager overseeing a portfolio of companies, which range from property, hotel and spa management to retail operations and commercial leasing.

"Colleen has worked her way from a pure accounting role to now overseeing all of the financial and strategic operations, and she has distinguished herself at every point along the way," said East West Co-Founder Harry Frampton. "Ross has laid a great foundation for East West and will continue to be closely involved on a strategic level."

A graduate of Northern Arizona University, Weiss-Hanen serves on the boards of numerous nonprofits, including Bright Future Foundation, Homecare and Hospice of the Valley and the Avon and Confluence Metropolitan District. She is also the vice president of the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals.

"I am honored and thrilled to take on this new challenge," Weiss-Hanen said. "We have an incredible team, and I look forward to carrying on the mission that Harry and Ross started."

Several other senior East West Hospitality executives also will be taking on new roles. Executive Vice President Peter Dann, in addition to overseeing hospitality operations in the Vail Valley, will be focusing on mergers and acquisitions, and Executive Vice President Kevin Graham will be leading East West Hospitality's operations in Hawaii at Mauna Kea, as well as his current portfolio at Tahoe in California and Park City, Utah.

Recommended Stories For You

Mary Beth Ottley has been promoted to the position of chief financial officer, and Ryan Stecher has been promoted to director of information technology.

The company currently manages 85 homeowner associations for more than 15,000 individual owners. It operates in Colorado, California, South Carolina, Utah and Hawaii, with more than 1,400 employees nationwide.

"It is definitely a major point of pride for us to know that the company will remain in good hands with people who are dedicated to seeing it succeed," Bowker said. "Colleen has been an integral part of East West team for the past 24 years, as have Peter and Kevin."

For more information, visit http://www.eastwestdestinationhospitality.com.