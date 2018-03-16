Colorado LIV Sotheby’s International Realty offices top ranked among global affiliates (column)

As Colorado continues to develop as both a national and global leader in residential real estate, local real estate brand LIV Sotheby's International Realty continues to deliver powerful results.

Currently, the firm, which consists of 15 offices spanning Denver metro, Boulder, Breckenridge and the Vail Valley, is ranked the No. 1 producing affiliate for Sotheby's International Realty — a network of residential brokerage companies with more than 21,000 sales associates, in approximately 930 offices, within 70 countries — for sales volume in the world.

Not only has the locally owned brokerage achieved unparalleled coverage for the properties it represents, but the firm's market share within the luxury sector in Colorado continues to grow.

"2017 saw a surge in demand for luxury, residential real estate ($1 million-plus), and we expect 2018 to follow suit," said Scott Webber, president of LIV Sotheby's International Realty. "Downtown Denver, as well as the resort communities in Colorado, have set new pricing records in the luxury residential real estate market as more buyers continue to see Colorado as an excellent place to invest.

"That opportunity, combined with the many lifestyle opportunities living in the state affords, is a direct correlation to the success of our firm, both locally and globally."

Building on the centuries-long reputation of the Sotheby's Auction House, the Sotheby's International Realty brand is recognized globally for quality service and expertise. An alliance with Sotheby's Auction House is what differentiates Sotheby's International Realty from all other residential real estate firms.

Properties within the Sotheby's International Realty network are exclusively featured in Sotheby's auction programs, including high-profile client events, along with showcases in signature publications and on sothebys.com.

In Colorado, LIV Sotheby's International Realty leverages media partnerships established by the Sotheby's International Realty brand to achieve unparalleled results for the clients it serves.

LIV Sotheby's International Realty brokered the sale of 107 Rockledge Road, an 11,509-square-foot, ski-in, ski-out residence, once owned by Denver socialites Vernon "Moose" Taylor and his wife Ann Bonfoey Taylor. The sale set the record high for a single-family home in the Vail Valley at $23 million.

Following that sale, LIV Sotheby's International Realty was asked to represent West Creek Ranch, a land and estate property owned by John Hendricks, founder of the Discovery Channel, that is currently listed for $149 million — the fourth highest priced Sotheby's International Realty listing in the world.

And while LIV Sotheby's International Realty is no stranger to representing luxury listings of the highest degree, part of the brokerage's success is that it offers clients million-dollar marketing at every price point.

Recently sold (at a much more modest price point compared to the aforementioned), 965 S. Race St. is a Washington Park residence that was awarded the coveted Architect's Choice Award for its design. By highlighting this design angle, extraordinary press was achieved for this listing, though the home was not marketed at an ultra-luxury price point.

LIV Sotheby's International Realty is credited for achieving the top sales in Denver metro in both 2016 and 2017, in addition to the highest sales in Cherry Creek in 2016 and 2017, consecutively: 575 Circle Drive, at $6.5 million, and 333 Milwaukee, at $7 million. The firm also earned the top sale in Colorado Springs, a luxury residence at the Broadmoor, for $4.8 million.

"Since its founding in 2008, the firm has recently achieved some of its most significant accolades to date," said Katie Williams, executive vice president, LIV Sotheby's International Realty. "We are proud that our firm, which has the highest support-staff-to-broker ratio in the industry, continues to earn success in achieving record-breaking market share in all the areas we serve, and we anticipate even greater results in 2018."

For more information, contact Williams at 303-881-8400.

LIV Sotheby's International Realty, the exclusive Board of Regent for the Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, has 15 locally owned office locations in the Denver metro and surrounding areas and the resort communities of Breckenridge and the Vail Valley. For more information, call 970-476-7944 or visit http://www.livsothebysrealty.com.