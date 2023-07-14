Decorating by Instagram

The farmhouse style, the most popular interior design trend according to Instagram searches, "prioritizes practicality, simplicity, and rustic charm."

The 1970s saw avocado green refrigerators, “harvest gold” stoves, and matching floral wallpaper. While these colors were outré by the 1980s, the teal and dusty rose that replaced them weren’t necessarily an improvement.

Anyone who remembers the ’70s and ’80s likely recalls the decorating disasters featured in those decades. Decor trends come and go, and these trends can be tracked using search numbers on social media platforms. Instagram has an estimated 1.8 billion users worldwide, making it a viable medium for spotting the most popular trends.

RubyHomes Real Estate analyzed Instagram trends. The number one result is the “farmhouse” theme, with over 4.8 million posts on that social media platform.

What’s popular now?

The farmhouse trend includes simple, clean lines with elements from rural architecture, using natural colors emphasizing form and function. Star Furniture says the farmhouse style “prioritizes practicality, simplicity, and rustic charm.”

The rustic trend is second on the list. It garnered over 4.7 million Instagram posts. Writing for the Home Interior Design Styles blog, Rashea Drake says the rustic trend is “based on early settlers throughout the US who made their homes far from cities during the 19th century.” This style includes warm primary colors with muted accent colors, pewter, iron, copper, or brass fixtures, and decor with simple patterns.

The neutral decor scheme comes in at third with 2.9 million Instagram posts. According to Furniture Lighting & Decor, It embraces, as the name implies, warm neutral colors, including beiges, browns, and “toasted” colors.

Gone are the forest green accent walls of the 80s. Instead, homeowners are choosing lighter beige or cream walls, with one wall with wallpaper or other wall covering. “Comfort” is the word with this trend and includes comfy sofas and chairs.

In keeping with the current neutral, practical, and comfortable trends, the “Hygge” trend takes the fourth spot with 2.39 million posts on Instagram. Mirriam-Webster defines the Danish word as “a cozy quality that makes a person feel content and comfortable.”

The word is related to the English word “hug,” so it makes sense it includes comfortable furniture and accessories, like fluffy throws, soft pillows, and candles. It’s also neutrals-forward, like the other trends at the top of the list. If it’s comfortable and produces a feeling of coziness and warmth, it’s hygge.

Shabby chic decor rounds out the top five on the list with 2.374 million searches. Once again, the name of the game is comfort. This trend includes vintage looks, clean designs, and a slightly brighter color palette than the other top trends. According to Wilson & Dorset, pastels, including blues, greens, pinks, or yellows, are popular for this style, with darker colors as accents.

Retro is back in style

Although the mid-century modern style comes in at eighth with only 923,381 searches, it’s probably one of the more recognizable styles. Those who remember it the first time around and Mad Men fans know it immediately.

Renee Eurdolian, an interior designer from Fernish, told The Spruce, “Although brown, gray, and white tones are a big part of the MCM style, equally important are colorful accents such as orange, mustard yellow, red, shades of green, etc.”

Sofas with wraparound arms, TV stands with sliding doors, and Formica dining sets with tubular metal framing are all integral pieces in the mid-century modern trend.

Although the neoclassical trend is the last style on the list, with only 4,073 searches, it’s considered a viable decor style. Decorilla says this style emphasizes horizontal and vertical lines, classic furniture, artwork, and architectural details.

It’s a traditional style, finding its roots in the backlash against the lavish rococo style of 18th-century Europe, which may explain why it’s not as popular now.

Trends and styles ebb and flow with the times, whether in cars, clothes, or decorating. Social media simply makes it easier to keep up with what’s exciting and popular.