Denton Advisory Group recognized statewide for its strong third-quarter results

The Denton Advisory Group, part of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties, has been advising local real estate buyers and sellers since 1978. Craig Denton, who moved to Vail in 1976, and his sons Kyle and Kevin, have consistently ranked among the top producing brokers in the Vail Valley as well as within the Berkshire Hathaway network, both in Colorado and nationally.

In the third quarter of 2019, the Denton Advisory Group was recognized as the No. 1 real estate team in Colorado for total gross commission income. The Denton Advisory Group has been the top team in sales volume for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties since 2016.

The Dentons take pride in advising and guiding their clients to find the perfect Vail Valley mountain home for their families and friends to love, enjoy and create lifelong memories. They know how truly special the valley is, beyond its world-class activities and amenities, and understand that a big part of what makes it so special are the people who choose to call it their home, whether year-round or seasonal.