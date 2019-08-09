EagleVail Community Profile

COMMUNITY SNAPSHOT Population: 6,482

Ages: 65+ (3%), 18 or less (26%), 5 or less (8%)

Number of Households: 2,165

Median household income: $61,791

If the idea of choosing between Vail and Beaver Creek is just too difficult, then perhaps a visit EagleVail is in order. Located almost equidistant between the two world-class resorts, EagleVail is more than just a great compromise location — this community has a charm all its own.

Understated and lacking in pretention, EagleVail provides almost instant access to the outdoors with tons of hiking and biking, two golf courses (an 18-hole and a par-3), tennis courts, a community pool and more. Neighbors meet up at the community garden, chat at the playgrounds or the pool. Several local favorite restaurants and a brewery are located here, providing even more gathering spots and watering holes. During the summer, EagleVail sits like an emerald in the valley with the greens of the golf courses and parks playing with the adjacent National Forest. Through it all, the Eagle River provides a natural soundtrack to the peaceful days in the sun.

Real estate here is almost as diverse as its residents: there’s a combination of single-family homes mixed in with condominiums, townhomes and duplexes. Prices range from some of the most affordable in the valley to luxury options. Access is easy as the bike path stretches both east and west to Vail and Avon (and beyond) and multiple bus stops make having a car almost superfluous.

“For those who like their communities close and their options varied, EagleVail is an ideal location for a first, second or even third home in the valley.”– Kevin Denton, Denton Advisory Group

