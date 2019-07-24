COMMUNITY SNAPSHOT Population: 5,403

Ages: 65+ (16%), 18 or less (10.6%), 5 or less (1.8%)

Number of Households: 2,206

Median household income: $73,981

Census information

School information

East Vail has the unique characteristic of being both the first glimpse of Vail and perhaps one of its most underrecognized neighborhoods. Tucked around the bends of Gore Creek, the air feels crisper here. Maybe it’s the influence of the creek; maybe it’s the towering pines and graceful aspens; maybe it’s the slightly higher elevation as you approach Vail Pass. Whatever the reason, East Vail has a distinct vibe that is easier felt than explained.

As a neighborhood, East Vail is a delightful mélange of classic and modern, with single-family homes, townhomes and condominiums existing comfortably together. Ski chalets from Vail’s earliest days are sprinkled among tasteful mansions and some truly unique architectural gems with plenty of history, like the Wilhelmsen home with its natural grass roof.

Most provide views of the majesty of the mountains that rise effortlessly and form the East Vail chutes. These geologic formations create white-knuckle, hike-to skiing and ice climbing in the winter; waterfalls provide a serene backdrop in the summer. Some of Vail’s most iconic hiking trails, like Booth Creek Falls and Gore Lake, are easily accessed from East Vail; families and four-legged friends congregate in Big Horn Park. At the west end, the Vail Golf Course spreads like a lavish lawn, providing yet another vista for homeowners.

Access to Vail Village and beyond is easy with Vail’s free bus system. Alternately, the Vail Bike Path provides walkers and cyclists with a smooth trip into town or, for those who enjoy a challenge, up and over Vail Pass.

East Vail is perhaps one of the most charming neighborhoods in Vail. Wander through the various enclaves and discover your own idyllic mountain retreat.

From the real estate expert

“East Vail is my favorite neighborhood in the Valley. Its proximity to the mountain, the numerous trailheads, Gore Creek that meanders through, and the alpine setting add to its charm. East Vail is where my adventures start.” – Adam Bartlett

Community Map