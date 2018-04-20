Forewarn partners with Berkshire Hathaway to promote safety for agents

BOCA RATON, Florida — Forewarn LLC, the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, recently announced that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties has secured Forewarn for all 100-plus of its affiliated agents in an effort to promote proactive real estate agent safety.

Available both online and through a mobile application, Forewarn analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity using just a phone number, searching for criminal histories and validating information provided by potential clients, such as financial and asset information. Forewarn allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.

"Whether at the association, agency or individual agent level, it's imperative that the real estate industry addresses the issue of agent safety," said James Reilly, president of Forewarn. "BHHS Colorado Properties has clearly made safety a priority, and we're pleased to have been selected to support their efforts."

The Forewarn services purchased by BHHS Colorado Properties will be available at no cost to affiliated agents.

"While there are sound, common-sense practices that agents can use to mitigate risk, the ability to verify information on a prospective buyer before entering into a potentially dangerous situation was too important for us not to provide to our agents," said Michael Slevin, President, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties.

"Implementing Forewarn across our agency furthers our commitment to putting safety first and being a first-mover in terms of levering technology to the benefit of our agents."

Learn more about Forewarn at http://www.forewarn.com.