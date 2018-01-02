Frost Creek golf and mountain club membership, real estate sales strong in 2017

EAGLE — Frost Creek, a private golf and mountain club located just outside Eagle, has seen membership and home site sales pick up significantly.

Kakie Holland, Frost Creek's director of sales, said that there were 14 new real estate transactions or contracts in 2017, eight in the fourth quarter of 2017. In addition to real estate sales, the club also added 41 new members, bringing total membership to 221 to date.

"I continuously hear from members and home-site owners that they feel Frost Creek has reached a tipping point and the community and club are about to take off," Holland said.

Frost Creek expects to deliver three new member cabins by May, Holland said, providing national membership an on-site place to stay. Five to eight additional custom homes will break ground at Frost Creek this spring.

Frost Creek is home to a Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course, 40,000-square-foot clubhouse, member cabins and 2.5 miles of private fly fishing water.

Frost Creek has more than 25 activities, including miles of soft-surface trails for running, mountain biking and hiking, stand-up paddleboards, an archery range, disc golf and a member Jeep for off-site excursions. In the winter, activities include ice skating and hockey, cross country skiing and what's rumored to be Eagle County's fastest sledding hill.

For information, contact Holland at 970-319-5585, email kholland@frostcreek.com or visit http://www.frostcreek.com.