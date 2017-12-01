Gail Ferry stepping down as manager of Land Title’s Vail Valley branches

DENVER — Land Title Guarantee Co. has announced Gail Ferry will step down as vice president and Eagle County manager after almost 45 years of service. Katie Kuchler will take over as of Jan. 1.

Ferry began her career at Land Title in 1973 in Vail as a real estate closer and within a few years became the company's first female branch manager.

"It was a real honor to be their first female manager, but today the majority of managers are women," Ferry said.

Under Ferry's leadership, the office has grown from three employees in one location in Vail to more than 20 employees in three locations — Vail, Avon and Eagle Ranch.

"We used to produce everything by hand with a typewriter," Ferry said. "What a difference it is today. The one constant, though, is the special satisfaction we get by helping people with home ownership, the true American dream!"

Ferry has also been an active member of the Vail Valley community, including serving on the Vail Town Council from 1981 to 1989.

"For almost 45 years, Gail's constant passion for excellence in everything she does has resulted in Land Title's Vail Valley operations being the absolute dominant player in the market and the epitome of the mission and values that make Land Title the best," Land Title Guarantee Co. President John Freyer Jr. said. "In many ways we have always been working for Gail — to meet the high expectations she sets for our company, to keep pace with her steady flow of ideas and process improvements, but mostly to ensure the company we work for carries the same standards, values and culture that she spent the last 45 years building."

"Katie Kuchler could not be a more perfect person to continue our level of excellence and success in Eagle County," Freyer added. "She has been with our Vail Valley team for almost 20 years and operated in a leadership capacity for over half of that time. She plays a critical role in driving improvement throughout our Eagle County offices and the entire company, and possess strong personal and professional relationships with key players in Vail's real estate industry and its community."

"Katie has been a star from the moment she started with Land Title." Ferry said. "She knows our business inside and out, she is a highly creative problem solver, and she is greatly respected by both customers and employees. Katie will bring a multitude of fresh ideas and energy to our operation."

Ferry will continue to assist with the Eagle County transition through March, 2018, and then will work for the company in a part-time capacity focused on service and standards training.

For more information, visit http://www.ltgc.com.