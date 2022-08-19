Kathleen Sedillo joins Slifer Smith and Frampton team

Kathleen Sedillo

Courtesy photo

Kathleen Sedillo is the newest member of the Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate team. Based out of the 281 Bridge Street office location, Sedillo will be working in residential real estate for local clientele throughout the entire Vail Valley and introducing new homeowners to the area.

Sedillomoved to Vail from Western New York 30 years ago and has worked in every aspect of the resort industry, from sales and marketing to property management and luxury rentals. She began her career working in Vail before moving to Beaver Creek as the executive assistant to the COO of Vail and Beaver Creek Resort. Sedillo went on to the global luxury travel and rental company Inspirato where she was a property manager and destination concierge, and served as a personal assistant to one of Vail’s premier interior designers. Triumph Mountain Properties, a local boutique property management firm in Vail, recruited her as their sales and marketing manager, prior to her position as the marketing director with the Travel Whisperer.

“I’ve worked in almost every facet of the resort industry, handling Vail’s most demanding clientele from all over the world,” Sedillo says. “Ultimately it’s my underlying skills as a people person and communicator that translates well across the board. I love to meet and connect with new people.”

Sedillo’s passion for travel and adventure has taken her to the farthest corners of the world, including living and working in Australia, surfing the coast of Northern Ireland and mountain biking on the island of Barbados.

Sedillo knows Vail intimately, especially on the mountain where she was a ski instructor and trainer for the Vail Ski and Snowboard School for nearly 20 years and earned the highest-level certification through the Professional Ski Instructors of America. In the summers, she gets her hands dirty as the vice president of the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance, volunteering to help build and maintain local trails. “I love being outdoors and sharing my passion for the mountains with others,” she says.

Sedillo has been recognized by her peers and industry leaders with noteworthy awards including making Ski Magazine’s Top 100 Professional Ski Instructors list, Beaver Creek Resort’s Plus 1 Award for Outstanding Guest Service, and the Spirit of Beaver Creek Employee of the Year Award.

Sedillo and her husband are true outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy alpine skiing, mountain biking, hiking, and camping with their beloved dogs, Ajei and Maggie. They live in Avon where their home is always open to friends near and far.