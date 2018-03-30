Katie McKenney joins Vail Valley office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

VAIL — Katie McKenney recently joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties as a broker associate in its Edwards office. Prior to joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties, McKenney owned her own "flip and fix" business in Denver, where she bought homes at auctions and put them back on the market.

Born and raised in Denver, McKenney brings more than 10 years' real estate experience to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties, including the past two years in the Vail Valley.

McKenney's entry into the real estate arena began when she started buying homes at auction, fixing them up and then re-selling them. This ultimately led into her purchase of C- and D-class apartment buildings and repositioning them as part of her business, which led into her brokerage career. In addition to her work in the Vail Valley, McKenney remains a member of the Denver Multiple Listing Service and continues to list and sell properties in the Denver Metro area and along the Front Range.

"Katie brings a track record of success and experience in a number of industry-related fields to our team," said Michael Slevin, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties. "We look forward to applying her diverse skill set to enhance our client service offerings."

For more information, go to http://www.bhhscoloradoproperties.com or call 970-476-2482.