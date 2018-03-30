Katie McKenney joins Vail Valley office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
March 30, 2018
VAIL — Katie McKenney recently joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties as a broker associate in its Edwards office. Prior to joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties, McKenney owned her own "flip and fix" business in Denver, where she bought homes at auctions and put them back on the market.
Born and raised in Denver, McKenney brings more than 10 years' real estate experience to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties, including the past two years in the Vail Valley.
McKenney's entry into the real estate arena began when she started buying homes at auction, fixing them up and then re-selling them. This ultimately led into her purchase of C- and D-class apartment buildings and repositioning them as part of her business, which led into her brokerage career. In addition to her work in the Vail Valley, McKenney remains a member of the Denver Multiple Listing Service and continues to list and sell properties in the Denver Metro area and along the Front Range.
"Katie brings a track record of success and experience in a number of industry-related fields to our team," said Michael Slevin, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties. "We look forward to applying her diverse skill set to enhance our client service offerings."
For more information, go to http://www.bhhscoloradoproperties.com or call 970-476-2482.
Trending In: Real Estate
- Buying or Selling in Bachelor Gulch or Arrowhead? Be in the know
- Slifer Smith & Frampton will list 12 new full-ownership Four Seasons units
- A new trend: Low profile, high style kitchens that go with the flow
- Penthouse sale at The Lion in Vail’s Lionshead area sets per-square-foot record
- Luxury real estate market continues its strength, according to Vail’s Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate
Trending Sitewide
- Vail police find local woman in Sandstone dumpster, cold and injured, but alive
- Vail Police: Bound woman found in dumpster not a sex crime
- Vail Valley man allegedly committed arson, three days after his release from jail
- Gypsum’s Costco to launch in-warehouse liquor sales
- Top 5 runs for expert skiers and riders at Vail Mountain