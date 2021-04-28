Keller Williams takes top spot on T3 Sixty enterprise list

Keller Williams maintained the No. 1spot on the T3 Sixty 2021 enterprise 20 list. This list ranks the industry’s top 20 real estate enterprises and franchise brands by sales volume transaction sides, and agent count. The enterprise list accounts for a company’s brokerage and franchise wings.

Keller Williams stayed ahead of the franchise-brand pack with $387.55 billion in sales volume during the same time period. To learn more about Keller Williams, call Steffen Mehnert at 303-883.0556 or visit kw.com .