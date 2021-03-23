Leigh and Sue Rychel join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties

Leigh and Sue Rychel.

Leading Vail Valley real estate brokers Leigh and Sue Rychel recently joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties as broker associates.

Ten years after they moved to the mountains in 1968, the Rychel’s real estate history began. In 1978, an owner of a real estate firm in Vail offered to pay for Sue’s licensing if she would go to work for him. They shook hands in the middle of Bridge Street to seal the deal. After her first sale, she paid him back.

Sue owned her own company for 22 years and then moved to another firm where she spent the next 17 years before deciding to join and team up with daughter, Leigh, at Berkshire HomeServices Colorado Properties, who made the brokerage firm shift in January 2021.

Leigh’s real estate path started at an early age. As she states, “I literally grew up in the real estate world.” During her middle school years, she worked in her mother’s office taking calls and helping with mailings. Leigh earned her real estate license in 1986 while she was in college and began practicing full time in 2007. She initially worked in fractional ownership for the Residences at Park Hyatt, where she became the leading sales associate. Leigh transitioned her real estate services to also include home ownership in 2013 and in 2018 was among the top 20 residential sales brokers in Eagle County.

The Rychel’s collective shift to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties came at an opportune time for both of them. “This is a natural transition for us to work together as a team, as well as individually, and leverage our combined expertise in the areas of luxury/resort real estate and fractional ownership,” said Leigh. “Coupled with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ marketing and in-house support services, we believe this is a win-win for all our clients.”

“We are excited and honored to have Leigh and Sue join Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties,” said Michael Slevin, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties. “Their depth of experience and knowledge of the Vail Valley brings added value to the service and expertise we can offer clients,” Slevin added.

For more information, contact Leigh at Leighrychel@bhhsvail.net or 970-376-4620 or Sue at Srychel@bhhsvail.net