Lionshead Community Profile

COMMUNITY SNAPSHOT Population: 5,403

Ages: 65+ (16%), 18 or less (10.6%), 5 or less (1.8%)

Number of Households: 2,206

Median household income: $73,981

Census information

School information

Located just half a mile west of Vail Village, Lionshead is an important base village for Vail Mountain but also has a charm of its own. Named for an iconic rock formation (which, due to a freeze-and-thaw cycle has lost its lion-like features), Lionshead feels like Vail Village’s fraternal twin. The two share characteristics, like proximity to the mountain and all of the outdoor activities, but each has its own personality.

Lionshead is the hub for the Eagle Bahn gondola which whisks skiers to the slopes in the winter and transports hikers and mountain bikers to the pristine peaks in the summer. Looking for summer family fun? Explore Epic Discovery, an interconnected adventure experience that includes zip lines, a climbing wall, bungee trampoline and more at the top of the Eagle Bahn. When the day’s activities are done, stroll along the cobblestone streets and do a bit of window shopping or enjoy one of the many dining options in Lionshead. Gore Creek flows through Lionshead providing the soothing sound of rushing water to the many residences close to its banks.

With the Bavarian, alpine elegance of Arrabelle as its anchor, there is no shortage of luxurious rental and ownership opportunities in Lionshead. Choose from single family, duplex, condominium and townhome residences of various sizes and pricing. Lionshead experienced a recent renaissance and most of the offerings are new or recently renovated. Styles range from sleek mountain modern to European chic; there’s something to satisfy almost any design desire. And the views – well, perhaps Mother Nature’s design palate is the most perfect.

From the real estate expert

“With the Eagle Bahn Gondola and Born Free Express at the base it’s twice as fast to get to the top of the mountain in Lionshead. Lionshead real estate tends to be more affordable than Vail Village and offers some of the only true ski-in, ski-out condominiums in the resort. Spa, shopping, cafés and fine dining are all just steps away in the European-style ski village.” – Timm Kluender

Community Map