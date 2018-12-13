LIV Sotheby’s: How to land the right buyer for your ski property (column)

VAIL — Owning a ski property is a luxury that buyers both near and far travel to entertain. The draw to living in the esteemed Vail Valley isn't necessarily about finding the dream home, it's about living the dream lifestyle.

According to a 2017 Sotheby's International Realty study, the emerging affluent consumer is spending more money on experiences such as travel versus personal goods such as apparel. In terms of real estate, experience means lifestyle.

Prior to placing your ski property on the market, step No. 1 should always be to consult with a real estate adviser. This consultation will ensure you are set up for success with all pieces of the process including marketing of the home. Finding the right buyer for your ski property can be a little tricky and it's important to understand what buyers are looking for.

According to the recent study, we now know that buyers are looking for a lifestyle and not just an impeccable home.

What does this mean for marketing?

When listing your home, best practices are to include information such as restaurants, shops, spas, nightlife, etc. that are walking or biking distance, and year-round activities accessible in the area. Also remember that a chunk of buyers interested in the Colorado resort areas are from out-of-state.

Second home buyers are continuing to increase within the resort communities and these buyers require a different set of information. Consulting with an expert will ensure your listing is presented with all of the critical details of owning a second home.

"At LIV Sotheby's International Realty, we are positioned to provide up-to-date information about the feeder markets where buyers are coming from and financial reports for local cost comparisons. In addition, we are able to supply information about rental income as many buyers in the Vail Valley are purchasing second homes and want to understand what type of rental income they can achieve on an annual basis," said Dan Fitchett Jr., vice president and managing broker of LIV Sotheby's International Realty's Vail Valley offices.

Last but not least, having extraordinary photography and video is critical in telling the full picture of your ski property. LIV Sotheby's International Realty focuses on providing the highest quality of photography and video for homes at all price points.

Kelli Williams is the director of public relations for LIV Sotheby's International Realty. LIV Sotheby's International Realty, the exclusive board of regent for the who's who in luxury real estate, has 16 office locations in the resort communities of the Vail Valley and Breckenridge, also including Denver Metro and the surrounding areas. For more information, call 970-476-7944 or visit resorts.livsothebysrealty.com.