LIV Sotheby’s promotes Dan Fitchett to run resort markets

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty has announced the promotion of Dan Fitchett to president of Colorado Resort Markets.

Dan Fitchett



Fitchett is responsible for all the firm’s operations throughout the Vail, Beaver Creek, Edwards, Breckenridge, Dillon, Crested Butte, Telluride and Winter Park offices. In addition to overseeing the resort market offices and operations, Fitchett will also collaborate directly with April Holdredge, the senior director of resort marketing, on marketing and advertising strategies for Colorado’s resort regions.

Fitchett has established himself as an accomplished real estate broker and brings many years of real estate experience to his new role. His talent and tenure include commercial and residential real estate brokerage, real estate development, construction and finance.

“I’m excited to take on new challenges associated with this role,” Fitchett said. “Providing guidance as well as enhancing the operations and communication between our offices and headquarters is just one part of the job that I am passionate about. Most importantly, I enjoy improving the lives of our people and contributing to their successes.”

