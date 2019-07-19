LIV Sotheby’s releases the Mid-Year Micro Market Report for Vail Valley

Vail Marriott Penthouse at 714 Lionshead Place is listed by LIV Sotheby’s International Realty broker David McHugh for $12,495,000.

The mountain lifestyle rarely gets more upscale than what’s found in the renowned Vail Valley. As a well-known luxury market, the Vail Valley drives visitors and buyers from around the world to experience the year-round activities, the tight-knit community feel, the high-end shopping and dining, and of course the spectacular mountain views.

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty produces a Micro Market Report focusing on the real estate performance for Eagle County for January through June of 2019 compared to January through June of 2018. Buyers interested in Eagle County have a unique advantage right now with the current increase in average days on market, as well as a slight dip in the number of sold listings.

“Sellers are seeing benefits this year in the Vail Valley with an increase in average price for many of the areas, but buyers are also going to see some benefits through the rest of 2019 due to the increase in average days on market — meaning buyers have more time to make their decisions,” said Dan Fitchett Jr., vice president and managing broker of LIV SIR’s Vail Valley offices.

Diving into the many neighborhoods of Eagle County, significant highlights were reported including increases in average price and in the number of properties sold. West Vail and Cascade showed an outstanding 51% increase in average price to $1,676,397 in 2019 compared to $1,112,056 in 2018. Arrowhead also reported a significant 37% increase in average price to $2,123,885 in 2019 from $1,545,714 in 2018. Increases in properties sold were also abundant for 2019 including an 86% increase to 26 properties sold in 2019 for Arrowhead and a 62% increase to 21 properties sold in 2019 for Cordillera.

LIV Sotheby's International Realty compiles quarterly and year-end reports of micro-market statistics showing real estate performance from January through June 2019 compared to the same time frame of 2018.

