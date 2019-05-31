Mike Christenberry joins Keller Williams Gold Team

Mike Christenberry

Realtor Mike Christenberry has joined the Gold Team at Keller Williams Mountain Properties. The Gold Team is comprised of veteran Realtors Ron Goldberg, Hannah Goldberg and Mark Patterson. Christenberry, with Keller Williams Mountain Properties since 2016, is moving into The Gold Team’s offices in Edwards Corner.

Christenberry has had listings and sales throughout Eagle County, including ranch land, commercial and residential properties. He has extensive knowledge of the back roads of Eagle County. In his first year with Keller Williams, Christenberry received recognition in the Million Dollar Sales Club and followed that by helping acquire the largest commercial listing for the office that quarter with the historic State Bridge property.

Attention to detail and sincere care has long been a part of Christenberry’s work ethic and drive. Longevity in his careers is a sign that he can and will go the distance for his clients.

Christenberry has been in the mountains since 1994, moving from New Jersey, where he helped manage one of the East Coast’s largest ski and sport shops. In Vail, Christenberry worked as spa director of the Cascade Resort and Spa. He helped found Jointworx Physical Therapy and Massage in Edwards, where he has a limited practice in therapeutic massage.

Christenberry lives in Edwards with his children, Max and Grace. He enjoys taking advantage of all the Vail valley has to offer from hiking and biking to snow and river sports. As an amateur photographer, Christenberry’s works have been featured on Denver TV News and will soon be a part of his first book: “What My Eyes Heard.”