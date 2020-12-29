Mountain views and luxury amenities await you at Four Seasons Residence #8202

Luxury living at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail can be yours. Residence #8202 is a beautiful, recently renovated three bedroom, four full bathroom property that offers south-facing views overlooking Vail Mountain and the ski runs as well as the resort’s courtyard below with its pool, hot tubs and outdoor pavilion.

The open floor plan flows from the spacious living area to the dining and kitchen areas and more seating next to a rustic stone fireplace. (The Stockton Group

Special to the Daily)

Inside, enjoy an open floor plan that flows from a large living room into a dining area and kitchen before reaching an addition seating area in front of a large stone fireplace and a workspace, all with mountain views.

Unwind after a day on the slopes at Residence #8202 at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail. (The Stockton Group

Special to the Daily)

Residence #8202 features three bedrooms with the master bedroom facing south to check out the snow report from the balcony and has a large walk-in closet and master bathroom with a heated floor, steam shower and soaking tub. The two other bedrooms are spacious with en suite bathrooms and ample closet space.

The master bedroom has a balcony overlooking Vail’s frontside ski runs, a fireplace, steam shower, soak tub and ample closet space. (The Stockton Group

Special to the Daily)

“I would specifically say that three-bedroom residences are so scarce right now,” said Tye Stockton of the Stockton Group of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. “To find a three-bedroom residence that faces Vail Mountain, has been recently remodeled with a desirable floor plan and is turn-key in Vail and Lionshead villages is hard to find these days,” Stockton said.

To have a property that allows owners to come and go as they please and the Four Seasons Vail takes care of the rest is highly desirable.

“It is a convenience factor many buyers are looking for these days. The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail takes care of things while you are away and gets things ready for you before you return,” Stockton said.

From the Resort’s spa and fitness facilities and the Kids for All Seasons programs, to a dedicated ski concierge at the base of Gondola One where you have a private ski locker in Gorsuch’s Ski Valet, all your needs are taken care of.

Views from the master bedroom balcony overlook the ski slopes of Vail and the pool area at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail. (The Stockton Group

Special to the Daily)

The real estate market in ski towns has been extremely active throughout the past several months.

“Nobody predicted this level of demand for mountain properties but when you think about it, there are wide open spaces, it’s a healthy lifestyle and it’s a place to find balance in your life. I think the pandemic has forever changed the way people think about where they can live and work,” Stockton said.

You can take a tour of Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail #8202 during open houses being held Dec. 30- Jan. 2 from 2 to 5 p.m. You can also contact Tye Stockton at 970-471-2557 or visit fourseasons8202.com to learn more.