Naturally Perfect: A beautifully designed home for a Colorado lifestyle

The Vail area is renowned for its natural beauty — it's also celebrated for the beauty of its exquisite homes. Notable architects and designers have contributed to the countless superior residences that make Vail what it is today. So, when a truly incomparable home on a remarkable site stands out in Vail's exceptional environment, it's time to take notice.

705 Whiskey Ridge, Walden House, is a truly unique experience: A magnificent home in a private setting with lots of room to play, all within minutes of resort town amenities — this is a very special place designed for a Colorado lifestyle.