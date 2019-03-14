Naturally Perfect: A beautifully designed home for a Colorado lifestyle
March 14, 2019
PROPERTY PROFILE
- Approximately 10,515 sq. ft.
- 7 bedrooms / 9 bathrooms
- Approximately 70 acres, surrounded by National Forest Land
- Two additional 35-acre lots listed separately
- Picturesque private pond
- Outdoor swimming pool with cabana gym
- Convenient proximity to Edwards, Beaver Creek & Vail
- Designed by Architect Annabelle Selldorf
- Offered at $29,000,000
- waldenhousevail.com
TYE STOCKTON
The Stockton Group /LIV Sotheby’s International Realty
970.471.2557 tye@tsgvail.com
The Vail area is renowned for its natural beauty — it's also celebrated for the beauty of its exquisite homes. Notable architects and designers have contributed to the countless superior residences that make Vail what it is today. So, when a truly incomparable home on a remarkable site stands out in Vail's exceptional environment, it's time to take notice.
705 Whiskey Ridge, Walden House, is a truly unique experience: A magnificent home in a private setting with lots of room to play, all within minutes of resort town amenities — this is a very special place designed for a Colorado lifestyle.
With the frantic pace of today's modern life, Henry David Thoreau's quest of spiritual renewal through communing in the natural environment speaks to many who seek revitalization, only on a luxury scale. Walden House was created as just such a haven of calm recovery and exciting discovery.
Perfectly sited on 70 acres, with adjacent sites available, this tranquil setting embraces panoramic views that include the Gore Range, New York Mountain in the Sawatch Range and West Lake Creek. The custom architecture, designed by renowned architect Annabelle Selldorf, highlights a sprawling ranch with bedroom tower and features expansive windows from which to draw all of nature's beauty indoors.
Local beetle-kill pine accents combine with stone, glass and black steel as this home delivers an easy-living beauty that compliments the awless surroundings.
Situated around a delightful courtyard, Walden House has comfortable single-level living; and while the expansive dimensions provide plenty of room for both retreat and congregation, the design is one that features organic areas that foster warm and inviting gathering spaces. And outside the front door lies your own private playground. There is a large private pond complete with dock — perfect for paddle boarding, fishing, swimming and ice skating. An outdoor pool also accommodates water activities and can be observed from a glass-encased detached gym. Add over nine miles of private and semi- private hiking, snowshoeing and ATV trails from which to explore and this personal, natural haven is complete.
Of significant note for a property of such generous seclusion and diversity, is the proximity to the conveniences of town and ski areas — a rare circumstance, and a scant seven-minute drive. There are few that can make the dream of this elite, modern-day sanctuary come to fruition. This one-of-a-kind architecture has been described as "more than just a home, this is also a retreat into nature;" it is also a retreat to a perfect Colorado lifestyle. So welcome to Walden House – come out and play.
