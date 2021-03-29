New Vail project will be sold by Slifer Smith & Framton Real Estate

An artist’s conception of the new Legacy at Vail Square.

Special to the Daily

Silfer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has been awarded the listing for Legacy at Vail Square, a new luxury development located in the heart of Vail.

Located in Lionshead, Legacy is steps from Vail Mountain. With prices ranging from $1.695 million to $8.495 million, the new development features 20 luxury residences, ranging from one to four bedrooms.

“When you combine the location with the amazing amenities, you really have everything you could ever want or need for the perfect Vail lifestyle,” said Pete Seibert Jr., the listing broker for Legacy.

This new development was a long time coming, as it was originally imagined by Bob Lazier, a prominent Vail Valley developer and pioneer. Lazier died in April 2020 from COVID-19, and his sons, Buddy and Jaques, have had the opportunity to carry on his legacy with bringing this development to life and bringing their father’s dream to market.

“As the listing broker, it’s an honor to see the Lazier legacy continue,” Seibert said. “Any time you have the opportunity to work with developers who are truly rooted in the community and have literally been here since the start, you count yourself lucky. Legacy is very reminiscent of early Vail, offering a small, intimate feel with access to unforgettable experiences. ”

The residences are being built by Lazier Lionshead, LLC. Each residence includes heated underground parking, a ski room with lockers, a secure storage room for year-round outdoor gear, and more. The exterior features elements from other buildings Bob Lazier built over the years, including the Tivoli hotel in Vail Village.

“Growing up on the fifth floor of the Tivoli Lodge, we have had the privilege of watching this passion come alive as he helped grow the Vail Valley,” Jaques Lazier said. “It is an honor to carry on the vision our father had with creating the Legacy at Vail Square.”

Reservations for the 20 residences at Legacy will begin April 1 and contracts will go out starting early summer 2021. To learn more about the development, go to legacyvail.com .

For more information on Slifer Smith & Framton, go to vailrealestate.com .