Penthouse sale at The Lion in Vail’s Lionshead area sets per-square-foot record

VAIL — The sale of the penthouse at The Lion, a recently launched luxury property, has set a price per square foot record for a real estate transaction in Lionshead Village when it closed on Tuesday, March 20. The per-square-foot price was $3,063.90.

"Previously the highest (per-square-foot price) was $2,541, paid for a unit at The Arrabelle at Vail Square," said Matt Fitzgerald, branch broker of the Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate Lionshead office and The Lion's listing broker. The sale of The Lion's penthouse eclipsed that by 17 percent. "It's a testament to the desirability of The Lion, but also indicative of what's happening in Vail and Lionshead right now," Fitzgerald added.

Sales at The Lion launched in the early part of the 2017-2018 ski season. So far, there have been 13 units sold or under contract for a total of more than $50 million.

"The Lion is a great example of the overall market trend that we are seeing in Vail Village and Lionshead," said John Pfeiffer, president and managing broker of Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate. "There is a tremendous demand for new construction and buyers are willing to pay top dollar for the right location and amenities."

Available units at The Lion consist of one- to five-bedroom residences that include amenities including oversized ski lockers, an outdoor salt-water hot tub and an entertainment room suitable for kids and adults. It also has a three-level, 167-spot parking garage.

