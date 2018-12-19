Scott ‘Bugsy’ Thurston celebrates 25 years with Slifer Designs

Scott "Bugsy" Thurston is celebrating his 25th anniversary at Slifer Designs this month.

"We love to celebrate our long-term employees. It's a treat to watch them grow along with us," said Kim Toms, managing principal. "Bugsy plays an integral role in Slifer Designs as assistant manager of our busy warehouse. He is a key player, having weathered the ups and downs of the last 25 years and worked with customers from around the globe."

Bugsy originally hails from New Hampshire but has lived in the Vail Valley for almost 30 years. He is a client favorite and sought after by the interior design staff, who know he will always bring a keen eye for detail to each job.

In addition to ensuring each project is perfect, Thurston receives, inventories and oversees the details of the warehouse operations. This means he is responsible for retail store inventory in addition to project-specific inventory. He is a key member in helping update the showroom's look each week.

"I love my job. It's different every day so I've really been given the opportunity to grow and learn and take on new projects," Thurston said.

When Thurston isn't at work, he is traveling, hunting, cooking and fishing. He has developed his own personal interior design style: he's more into the rustic look with antlers every where than the mid-century modern or transitional.

Recommended Stories For You

"I'm so excited to be part of this dynamic staff," Thurston said. "I enjoy the challenges of my job and working with such a professional staff."

To learn more about Slifer Designs, please visit our website, http://www.SliferDesigns.com.