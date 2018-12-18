Ski-in/ski-out access and priceless views on Daybreak Ridge

Your private, heated walkway at 3791 Daybreak Ridge takes you just 25 yards to the Elkhorn Chairlift — and you are whisked away to an inimitable ski day on the slopes of Bachelor Gulch and Beaver Creek Mountains. It's a rare experience enjoyed by only a handful of owners within the resort. The convenience can only be described as priceless — a lifestyle that few get to enjoy.

Approaching this extraordinary legacy property, one is welcomed through a charming portico into a heated courtyard that introduces the entrance of the home and provides a sense of security and privacy from the resort around you. A beautiful custom water feature frames the courtyard and generates the soothing sounds of cascading water.