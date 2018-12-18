Ski-in/ski-out access and priceless views on Daybreak Ridge
December 18, 2018
- Bachelor Gulch Village
- Ski-in/ski-out access
- Approximately 10,663 square feet +/-
- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms/2 half bathrooms
- 3-car oversized garage
- Air conditioning and humidi cation
- Sold designer furnished by Worth Interiors
- Site 1.78+/- acres
- Listed at $11,295,0000CATHERINE JONES COBURN | 970.845.2307 — direct | 970.390.1706 — cellcjones@slifer.net
Your private, heated walkway at 3791 Daybreak Ridge takes you just 25 yards to the Elkhorn Chairlift — and you are whisked away to an inimitable ski day on the slopes of Bachelor Gulch and Beaver Creek Mountains. It's a rare experience enjoyed by only a handful of owners within the resort. The convenience can only be described as priceless — a lifestyle that few get to enjoy.
Approaching this extraordinary legacy property, one is welcomed through a charming portico into a heated courtyard that introduces the entrance of the home and provides a sense of security and privacy from the resort around you. A beautiful custom water feature frames the courtyard and generates the soothing sounds of cascading water.
Upon entering this special place, it is immediately apparent that this is a home that was designed to showcase the extraordinary views that lay before it. Easterly panoramas of the Gore Range and Red and White Mountains greet one's entrance and these glorious sights penetrate most rooms throughout this home. The magnificent bronze sunrises and the rose-colored alpenglow sunsets are what set this home apart. The eyes can feast upon these delicious vistas from almost every room on every level.
The soft contemporary interiors, a preferred palette for many of today's buyers, display an abundance of integrated plaster and dry-stack moss rock that complement the home's iconic Parkitecture design. Beautiful rustic log timbers bring Western texture to this home that draws the outdoors inside, a trait for which our resort is known. The blend of exquisite designer furnishings, a product of Worth Interiors, combined with these gentle, rustic qualities, bring forth a visceral sense of balance and scale that is impeccable and awless.
While the bearing of the home is quite grand, the ambiance is warmly welcoming.
To enhance the delight in this home's location is a wealth of remarkable outdoor living space with all the amenities to enjoy these areas year-round. The multi-tiered heated patios boast two firepits and hot tub. As you bask among the mature aspen and pine trees, the spectacular views that go on for miles can be relished over coffee in the morning or cocktails in the evening. And your heated walkway to the ski lift needs further mentioning.
The thoughtfully designed, open indoor space is equal to its surroundings. The main floor master suite and office make one-level living exceptionally comfortable. But when the rest of the family or guests arrive, a dramatic spiral staircase leads to the lower level hosting a second master suite and three additional bedrooms providing privacy for all.
The 12-foot ceilings dramatize the ever-present views from this entertainment level and the large family room with handsome bar area, media room, climate-controlled wine cellar and ski room have equal access to stunning outdoor living spaces.
For true privacy, a sixth bedroom suite, with replace, rests alone on an upper level off the main floor with its own dramatic views of the Red and White Mountains.
The gourmet kitchen — the heart of the home — hosts a double-island, large eating nook, hearth room and butler's pantry, making this a perfect gathering spot for loved ones. Encased in windows, and a scenic flow to outdoor space, this area will captivate the entire family.
This is a striking show-house that brings together everything living in the mountains exemplifies es: a ski-in/ski-out location with views that bring a gasp with every glance; and, of course, a welcoming home designed for the ages from which to enjoy it.
When a rare home such as 3791 Daybreak Ridge presents itself, this can only be characterized as "priceless."
