Slifer Designs’ Georgopolis wins magazine award for Spraddle Creek home project

EDWARDS — Slifer Designs has announced that it was honored by Luxe Magazine with a regional Residential Excellence in Design Award for its 2016 work at a Vail residence

The award honors company principal designer Andrea Georgopolis with the regional award for Best Bathroom, as judged by a panel of internationally known industry professionals.

"We are thrilled to receive this distinguished award from Luxe Magazine," said Slifer Designs founder and owner Beth Slifer. "We are so proud of Andrea's exceptional work done for this client, who gave us the creative license to make their vision come to life."

This 12,000-square-foot Spraddle Creek residence is located across the valley from the base of Vail Mountain. The owners of the home approached Slifer Designs when construction began in 2013 to combine their own traditional pieces with modern finishes for a transitional style. Over the course of three years, Georgopolis collaborated with the owners and builder to create more intimate spaces within larger spaces with a keen focus on the master bedroom and bathroom.

A Fusion granite-slab shower with a Taj Mahal quartzite surround was intended as the focal point of the master bathroom. The view of Vail Mountain was also key and became entirely possible from the 7-by-4-foot bathtub built for two. Lighting incorporated under the stone bench and the double rain-head shower by Waterworks, combined with the simple glass walls, make this space feel modern and spacious.

"In this portion of the residence, we had to work to blend aesthetics to come up with spaces that flowed," Georgopolis said. "The use of limestone, a more traditional product, was made more modern by adding texture to its plank sizing and running it continuously through the shower and bathroom."

Georgopolis has been a member of the Slifer Designs team for 19 years and in the industry since graduation from Colorado State University in 1995. Her design philosophy is not to have any rules. Her work can be seen from Hawaii to Martha's Vineyard, and current projects include properties in New York, Denver, Michigan and two in the Vail Valley.

For more information, call 970-926-8200 or go to http://www.sliferdesigns.com.