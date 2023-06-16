Slifer Smith & Frampton agents named to 2023 RealTrends The Thousand and America’s Best Real Estate Professionals lists

Matt and Kathy Iverson make up The Iverson Team.



Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate announced Thursday that numerous individual agents and broker teams have been named to the highly-anticipated 2023 RealTrends The Thousand and America’s Best Real Estate Professionals lists. The Liz Leeds Luxury Team (Aspen/Vail) ranked No. 60 on The Thousand list in the small teams category with $187 million in volume while the Iverson Team (Vail) ranked No. 62 with $184 million in volume. An additional 30 individual Slifer Smith & Frampton agents and 15 small teams made the America’s Best list.

Now in its 18th year, the RealTrends lists rank the top real estate agents and teams in the country. Those who are ranked earned the designation of The Thousand — the top 500 agents and top 500 teams in the country — or one of America’s Best Real Estate Professionals — a list of all agents that meet the selective criteria for ranking. These lists represent the top 1.5% of agents and teams in the United States.

For 2022, the criteria to qualify for the RealTrends The Thousand and America’s Best Real Estate Professionals was 40 residential transaction sides or $16 million in closed sales volume for individual agents, and 60 residential transaction sides or $24 million in closed sales volume for teams.

“The sole reason we are the leading independent brokerage firm in the state is the character, integrity and work ethic of our people,” said Jason Cole, chief executive officer of Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate. “To have two teams on The Thousand list as well as 30 agents and 15 small teams recognized as the top real estate professionals in the country is both humbling and gratifying and we could not be prouder of our agents for this accomplishment.”

Of the 31 individual SSF agents named to the America’s Best list, four were from the Front Range, nine from Summit County, and 20 from Eagle County. The agents who made the top 100 in Colorado include Dana Correia (16), Catherine Jones Coburn (19), Jeff Moore (35), Marybeth Emerson (70), Deborah Fowler (91) and Eric Klein (93).

Of the 15 SSF small teams that made the America’s Best list, one was from Summit County, one from the Roaring Fork Valley, and 13 from Eagle County. The small teams that made the top 100 in Colorado include Liz Leeds Luxury Team (4), The Iverson Team (5), Tina Vardaman & Patrice Ringler (36), Griffin.Cryer.Burgund (37), The Vail Luxury Team (57), The Horan-Kates Rabins Team (66), Own Your Vail Team (72), Team K2 (73), Steve & Hillary McSpadden (75) and Rick Pirog & John Tyler (93).

According to data from the list, Colorado’s top producers — both teams and individual agents — accounted for $41 billion in overall sales, and of that, 80% is from corporate/franchise brokerages ($32.8 billion) and 20% is from independent brokerages ($8.4 billion). SSF represents 24% market share of all independent top producers in Colorado, solidifying SSF as the leading independent brokerage firm in the state.

The full list is available at RealTrends.com/agent-rankings/ .

Earlier this year, SSF was ranked one of the largest real estate brokerages in the U.S. on the 2023 RealTrends Top 500 list coming in at No. 139 by volume with more than $2.3 billion in sales in 2022. Slifer Smith & Frampton was ranked No. 5 on the list among brokerages based in Colorado and boasted an average sales volume per agent in 2022 of $8.4M.

The RealTrends The Thousand and America’s Best Real Estate Professional lists are produced by RealTrends, a part of HW Media, in partnership with Tom Ferry International.