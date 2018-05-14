Slifer Smith & Frampton names Cole VP of operations in Eagle, Summit counties
May 14, 2018
VAIL — Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate recently announced the promotion of team member Jason Cole to vice president of operations for Eagle and Summit counties.
Cole first joined Slifer Smith & Frampton in the spring of 2007. He began as an office coordinator, transitioning to marketing coordinator, and over the years climbing the ranks into personal assistant, marketing manager and director of operations for Eagle County.
In his new role, Cole will manage a staff, working between sales and marketing to achieve team goals and company initiatives.
Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has a long heritage of promoting from within.
"Jason is a wonderful asset to the team and we were thrilled to promote him to Vice President of Operations after his 11-year tenure with the company. His passion, energy, and quick-thinking make him the perfect person for this position," Slifer Smith & Frampton President and Managing Broker John Pfeiffer said.
For more information, go to http://www.VailRealEstate.com.
