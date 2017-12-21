Slifer Smith & Frampton opens new Vail Village office on Bridge Street
December 21, 2017
VAIL — Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate is expanding. The real estate company recently opened its fifth Vail Valley office at 281 Bridge St. under the direction of Ric Souto, managing broker of the Solaris office in Vail Village.
This is now Slifer Smith & Frampton's fourth location in Vail Village. Its other offices are located at 230 Bridge St., Solaris at Vail and in the Four Seasons Resort Vail.
The firm "made this strategic decision to ensure we maintain and grow our presence as the premier real estate company, both on the iconic Bridge Street and in the entirety of the Vail Valley," said John Pfeiffer, president and managing broker of Slifer Smith & Frampton.
Ric Souto will lead this new team as managing broker in addition to his current role as branch broker of the Solaris office.
“With a brand-new showroom, cool tech-graphics and new floor plan, Slifer Smith & Frampton looks forward to welcoming our Vail clientele ... We will have eight brokers and three full-time assistants to those brokers who, collectively, have more than 225 years of Vail real estate experience.”Ric SoutoManaging broker, Slifer Smith & Frampton
"The new Bridge Street office is worth a visit," Souto said. "With a brand-new showroom, cool tech-graphics and new floor plan, Slifer Smith & Frampton looks forward to welcoming our Vail clientele to this newest location. We will have eight brokers and three full-time assistants to those brokers who, collectively, have more than 225 years of Vail real estate experience among them. The expertise related to Vail, and the professionalism of our broker group, is second-to-none."
The 281 Bridge St. office opened on Thursday, Nov. 23, and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., seven days a week. For more information, call 970-479-5777 or go to http://www.vailrealestate.com.
