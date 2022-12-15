Slifer Smith & Frampton promotes Donna Caynoski and Hillary McSpadden to new branch brokers

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has announced that Donna Caynoski is the new branch broker for the Four Seasons Vail office and Hillary McSpadden is the new branch broker for the 230 Bridge Street Vail office location. Their focus will be to lead the top-tier team of brokers at their respective locations, specializing in luxury real estate sales throughout the Vail Valley.

“We are incredibly honored to have Donna and Hillary as branch brokers in their respective offices. Both have demonstrated their abilities as leaders and true professionals, to be able to quickly adapt to market changes, and both possess the skillset, demeanor, and style to coach brokers and support staff through the nuances of luxury real estate sales,” said Matt Fitzgerald, Slifer Smith & Frampton’s market president for Eagle County, in a news release.

Donna Caynoski

Consistently recognized as one of Vail’s top producers in the high-end market, Caynoski has represented several of the highest prices obtained in Vail Village, including a recent sale of more than $30 million. She consistently produces record prices for her sellers due to her ability to educate buyers and brokers about rare and one-of-a-kind locations.

Caynoski has worked in real estate in Vail for 35 years, both in sales and property management, including the management of two boutique real estate firms. She found her permanent home with Slifer Smith & Frampton 14 years ago.

“This company offers something very special that other companies in Vail do not have, 60 years of caring for this community and client relationships,” she said. “This company does in fact live and breathe the amazing lifestyle we offer here.”

Caynoski and her team will focus on the Vail Valley’s luxury market and will provide service and attention for which the Four Seasons is known.

“The Four Seasons Vail has earned a reputation for offering the best of everything in Vail. Their brand is all about attention to detail, providing every service imaginable, and offering a lifestyle that is truly effortless living,” she said. “With Slifer’s history and dedication to Vail and the world-renowned reputation of the Four Seasons brand, there is no better combination.”

Hillary McSpadden

Over the course of her 25-year career, McSpadden has helped more than 1,500 individuals, couples, and families realize their dreams of living in the mountains, with most of their business coming from repeat customers and referrals.

“Along with my husband Steve, we’ve been able to establish ourselves as a team where we are known for our knowledge, responsive service and infectious passion for the Vail lifestyle,” she said.

McSpadden has contributed to the wide success of two real estate companies as a managing broker with her negotiating skills and detailed expertise with contracts. Early in her career, her focus was from a management perspective. Twenty years ago, she and her husband, Steve, joined forces and became known as The McSpadden Team.

As the principal listing brokers on the Landmark Residences, a luxury development in Lionshead Village, their team successfully marketed and sold over $30 million of discretionary real estate in 2008 during the toughest economic period in Vail’s history. They were resilient and creative in their efforts to preserve the value of the prominent slope-side property. That approach played a part in Hillary being selected to the competitively chosen team of listing agents for The Lion, another new luxury development in Lionshead.

McSpadden’s experience and business savvy have allowed her to perform at the highest level in real estate sales with her team earning Top Producer awards within Slifer, the 230 Bridge Street office, and nationally. She looks forward to moving forward as Branch Broker for the 230 Bridge Street office.

“I feel honored to be offered the Branch Broker position in such a highly reputable office with Brokers who I respect tremendously,” McSpadden said. “I look forward to offering our brokers and support staff ways to grow and adapt to continue to be the best in our market. I want to provide an environment with certainty, significance, esteem and freedom that will keep us at the forefront for our clients, customers, friends and family.”