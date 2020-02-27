Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate launches new development sales division

Slifer Smith & Frampton has listed and sold over 100 developments and nearly $5 billion in sales in Colorado ski resort markets, including projects such as The Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa in Avon.

After nearly 60 years as one of the most successful real estate company throughout the Rocky Mountain corridor, Slifer, Smith & Frampton Real Estate has expanded with a dedicated development team.

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate, a premier independent real estate firm for Colorado’s mountain resort communities, has announced the creation of a new Development Sales Division. This team of experts will bring together the firms most forward-thinking planners and brokers who will work with real estate developers as they research, concept, build, brand, launch and sell new developments in the Rocky Mountain corridor and beyond.

“Developments have always been a big part of our business. Now we are expanding our team dedicated to finding the right partners to create the right kind of developments,” said Rod Slifer, principal of Slifer Smith & Frampton, in a news release.

Slifer has been selling new development real estate in Vail since the company began back in 1962.

This new division will take Slifer, Smith & Frampton’s long-standing focus on developer relations to a new level and continue their dedication to the overall success of each project from the initial concept to closing.

“We’ve found huge success in this area, and this is a response to market demand,” said John Pfeiffer, president and employing broker of Slifer, Smith & Frampton, in the news release. “Developers come to us for our experience, and our incredible sales team, and now we’ll be able to provide them with a talented and collaborative group of experts focused on that very important part of the real estate economy.”

Slifer Smith & Frampton has listed and sold over 100 developments and nearly $5 billion in sales in Colorado ski resort markets. Many of the projects are well-known: Four Seasons Resort & Residences; The Lion-Vail; The Westin Riverfront Resort and Spa; the Riverfront Lodge & Townhomes in Avon (with a record 69-day sell-out); Soleil; Upper Buckhorn Valley; 4th Street Crossing in Silverthorne; The Shores; and River Run Townhomes; to name a few. In the Vail Valley alone, 90% of development projects in the last three decades were launched and sold by Slifer, Smith & Frampton, according to the news release.

“As a company, we’ve been fortunate to have had great success, and we also have lessons learned, all of which has allowed us to perfect the development sales model. We’re excited to share our expertise,” said Harry Frampton, founder and chairman of East West Partners, in the news release. “We’ve shown we’re the best in the Colorado mountains when it comes to new developments. With this new division, we’re showing that — once again — the best at SSF is yet to come.”

Meet the team

The new division will be led by Shawna Topor, who was recently promoted to executive vice president. A dedicated Slifer, Smith & Frampton employee since 1998, she’s moved up through the ranks, serving most recently as vice president. She has mastered every facet of the company operations and has 24 years of experience in sales and marketing of new developments.

“Shawna is an incredible leader, and she’s created a number of powerful relationships within our company, with our outside partners, and in the communities we serve,” Pfeiffer said. “Her knowledge, passion and commitment to SSF and the EWP family of companies makes her the perfect person to take on this new role in this new division.”

Topor has consulted on research, sales and marketing of developments from Costa Rica to Hawaii to Maine. Recently, she was charged with bolstering the company’s mission as project lead and visionary for the creation of The Slifer House — a paradigm-shifting, innovative, shared workspace to welcome all its employees to a new way of working.

“Part of the owner-inspired culture of SSF is that we’re always looking forward, being innovative and always on the hunt for the next big idea,” Topor said. “This new division is a natural evolution of our business, but it’s also a bold new approach to how development can be done — and that’s what will continue to position us as leaders in the market for the next 60 years.”

To learn more about the new Development Sales Division and Slifer, Smith & Frampton, email Topor at stopor@slifer.net.