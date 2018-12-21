Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate welcomes Tara Miller to Cordillera office
VAIL — Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has announced the hiring of Broker Tara Miller. Miller will join the Cordillera office location of Slifer Smith & Frampton as a broker associate.
Miller was initially recruited to the valley by Starwood Properties, working as a top producer for that firm's timeshare points division with Marriott. In her new role, Miller will be working with her mentor, Kent Barker, at the Cordillera Summit office.
"Joining this dream team is a dream come true," Miller said.
Miller enjoys snowboarding and many of the great recreational offerings of the valley with her goldendoodle Brody and her Bernese mountain dog. Miller can be reached at taramiller@slifer.net or 970-926-6752 at the Cordillera office.
Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has more than 150 Brokers, with more than 60 team members supporting them including support staff, licensed assistants, branch brokers, marketing and online media specialists, technical support staff, and in-house closing experts.
For more information, go to http://www.vailrealestate.com.
