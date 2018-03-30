Slifer Smith & Frampton will list 12 new full-ownership Four Seasons units

VAIL — EX Vail LLC, a development entity of Extell Development Company and the new owners of The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, have retained Slifer Smith & Frampton as the listing brokerage for the property's new luxury residences.

"Recently, EX Vail received approval from Vail Town Council for a Special Development District amendment to reconfigure a portion of our room inventory to better suit today's market and demand," said Gary Barnett, president of development for Extell. "EX Vail's goal is to improve the property, which is considered to be the front door to Vail, for the betterment of our guests, employees and the town of Vail."

Dana Gumber will be the Slifer Smith & Frampton listing broker for the 12 new residences. Those full-ownership units replace 16 fractional-fee units at the property. Gumber has been the resident broker on the Four Seasons Vail since its inception.

"Having been here since the Four Seasons' inception, I am thrilled to be working with the new ownership group," Gumber said. "EX Vail truly understands what the discerning Vail real estate buyer is looking for and the quality of condominium they insist upon. The remodeled and new luxury residences will reflect that quality. There is no doubt that there is tremendous demand for newly constructed inventory in Vail Village."

Barnett said EX Vail's immediate plan for this summer is to create a model hotel room and model corridor to best depict the coming changes, as well as further renovate additional model residences.

"This will allow our residents, guests and the Vail community to get a glimpse into what the finished product will look like. We look forward to unveiling it this summer," Barnett added.

The new units will consist of two- to five-bedroom residences with flexible floor plans. Ski valet service, two parking spots and a full storage area in the heated garage are all of the amenities associated with the residences, as is the 25-yard saline pool, hot tubs, award-winning Spa at Four Seasons and the Remedy Bar and Flame Restaurant.

For more information, call Gumber, 970-390-2787 or go to http://www.my vailbroker.com.