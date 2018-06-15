Sotheby’s International Realty launches augmented reality app for staging homes and purchasing decor

Sotheby's International Realty is the first real estate brand to launch and implement a virtual staging app, Curate by Sotheby's International Realty, a mobile app that brings a home's virtual staging images from 2-D perception into augmented reality.

The app was built with ARCore, Google's AR Software platform, and is powered by roOomy, the leading virtual staging technology platform specializing in 3D/AR/VR content creation and application development. Curate by Sotheby's International Realty allows consumers to visualize a house as their own before purchase, thereby curating the home-buying experience.

"Buying a house is not only a significant financial decision but is also deeply personal and emotional," said John Passerini, global vice president of interactive marketing, Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. "Introducing an augmented reality component to the home-buying experience takes the consumer on a personal journey that allows them to see a house transformed into a home, their home, through the magic of technology."

Curate by Sotheby's International Realty also features a curated selection of augmented reality interior designs, ranging from modern living rooms to traditional dining rooms, which provides the consumer with the opportunity to immediately swap among these styles, something physical staging could never accomplish.

"Curate by Sotheby's International Realty solves visualization problems without making costly, time-intensive and cumbersome changes to the physical space," Passerini said.

Sotheby's International Realty announced Tuesday, June 12, that it has also partnered with luxury furniture and accessories marketplace Viyet to launch shop-able augmented reality scenes within the app. The partnership with Viyet, a subsidiary of the Sotheby's auction house, will be ongoing, with new, custom-created scenes added regularly to reflect the marketplace's current inventory.

The Sotheby's International Realty brand has always been a leader when it comes to adapting new technologies to the real estate industry and understanding home-buying trends. At LIV Sotheby's International Realty, we are committed to providing high-resolution photography, high-definition videography and 3-D virtual reality tours to market the homes that we represent.

Now with augmented reality, we have the opportunity to completely transform the homebuying and selling experience for consumers. Further, we are thrilled about the partnership with Viyet, as it demonstrates our collaborative efforts with the Sotheby's Auction House.

Here are the key groundbreaking features of the app:

• Visualization — Any property can be transformed through a curated selection of augmented reality furnishings and decor sets. Listing-specific staging options will be available in the near future.

• Recollection — The app has screenshot capabilities, allowing viewers to capture and store the images of augmented reality furniture sets placed within the visit.

• Shop — Virtual home furnishings can be clicked for more information about the product, including a link to exit the app and be directed to a retailer's website. All furniture is shown to scale, and the app provides accurate room dimensions, ensuring furniture viewed in the app will be a fit, making purchasing and moving into a new home easier on new home buyers.

Curate by Sotheby's International Realty is available now for download in the Google Play Store, as well as the App Store for Apple iOS-enabled devices, iPhone and iPad.

Kristen Muller is the senior vice president of marketing and communications for LIV Sotheby's International Realty. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates has 950 offices and 22,000 sales associates worldwide. Locally, LIV Sotheby's International Realty has 15 office locations in the Vail Valley, Breckenridge, Boulder and throughout Denver Metro. For more information, call 970-476-7944 or visit http://www.livsothebysrealty.com.