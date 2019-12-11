The Villas at Cotton Ranch: The perfect stage for a second act

The baby boomers are setting the standards again as they move on to their next stage of life; this expresses itself in their real estate choices. The search for homes that fit their active lifestyle — but in a new way — has brought them right to the doorsteps of The Villas at Cotton Ranch.

Finding the perfect spot to fit their needs, this down-valley community is presenting a delightful surprise to many who are finding just what they’ve been seeking: a first-floor master bedroom for main-floor living; a manageable-sized home; low-maintenance living; a plethora of activities; and warm weather.

The Villas at Cotton Ranch is a new luxury home community in a remarkable location that offers a lifestyle you didn’t think existed in this price range. These homes express modern design from an award-winning builder and interiors selected by Slifer Designs. The exceptional quality of the building and workmanship must be seen to be appreciated — it is top-of-the-line, and the end result is a lovely home of which you can be proud.

The Villas at Cotton Ranch is the quintessential location for the active lifestyle of today’s empty nesters and retirees. The HOA maintenance program is tailor-made for the person on the go. The responsibility for outdoor home care need no longer be a concern or a burden; your lawn will be mowed, watered and irrigated; landscaping overseen; even your driveway is plowed — so instead of spending time doing yard work, you are free to pursue the Colorado lifestyle you so crave. And when you leave your home for days, weeks or months, this provides flexibility and peace of mind few people can experience. It is also what makes this the ideal home for second-home owners.

This area is custom-made with countless recreational options to address the individual desires of any outdoor enthusiast.

The Gypsum Creek Golf Course — essentially your backyard — is always beckoning, and because of the mild climate and lower elevation, there is an expanded season for outdoor play.

Within walking distance is the golf course’s clubhouse, home to The Creekside Grill, open year-round. It is a restaurant that has earned its place as a locals’ hangout. The deck overlooking the course and highlighting the northern mountains is a place neighbors and visitors gather to enjoy each other’s company in a picturesque and comfortable atmosphere. Also available at the clubhouse are new pickle ball courts, tennis courts and a large outdoor swimming pool with grill.

The Gypsum Recreation Center is a short walk from your Villa home with exercise classes, a workout room and indoor swimming pool.

The Eagle County bike trail system provides a delightful opportunity to enjoy the outdoors along with rafting, fly-fishing, hiking — even hot-air ballooning.

Skiing in Vail or Beaver Creek is just 37 miles away, and Aspen is close enough for a day trip

and dinner back at home.

And while the weather is much more temperate than up-valley, when it does snow, the golf course presents the perfect venue for Nordic skiing and snowshoeing.

Even the public library is just down the road, as is the Eagle Regional Airport and Vail Valley Jet Center for those jaunts out of town or guests arriving for a visit.

While the abundant activities and events are but a short distance away, you are far enough from the hubbub to enjoy life at your own pace.

And it should not go without saying that Eagle County is the county with the third-highest life-expectancy rate in the nation.

The Villas at Cotton Ranch has a finger on the pulse of desires of the modern homeowner.

We invite you to come to Cotton Ranch and experience our homes — soak in the sun, admire the quality, examine the floor plan, enjoy the location and contemplate the convenience of low-maintenance — you might decide that this active adult community is exactly what you’ve been looking for.

Call Jeanne Landreth for additional information. Visit our model home at 86 Black Bear. Open daily 12-4 p.m.