The Walden House offers views and endless outdoor recreation

Expansive views of the Gore and New York Mountain ranges and miles of trails that can be used during all seasons await those who call 705 Whiskey Ridge home. This seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom contemporary residence up West Lake Creek near Edwards sits on approximately 70 acres of terrain surrounded by National Forest land.

"What struck me about this house when I first came up here is that it really caters to that active lifestyle type of family," said Tye Stockton with The Stockton Group of LIV Sotheby's International Realty. "Imagine biking on the trails or fishing in the pond next to the house in the summer or snowshoeing in the winter. Then at night, you get to go into this amazing house, sit by the fireplace, enjoy the setting, the quality of the finishes and take in these views from every direction."

705 Whiskey Ridge was named the Walden House, a reference to the novel by Henry David Thoreau. "Walden" is what inspired the design and lifestyle of this home. In the book, Thoreau writes about his experiences of personal growth and spiritual recovery while living in a cabin near Walden Pond. At 10,515 square-feet, the Walden House is by no means a cabin, but the idea to have the surroundings be inspirational and have the home provide a sense of comfort follows this theme.

Even though it sits on top of Whiskey Ridge, the area the house was built on was relatively flat, allowing for more of a ranch style flow to the home, except for the tower of bedrooms on the southeast corner.

"After a busy day of outdoor activity, your guests can retreat to the guest bedrooms at the ends of the house, which gives them more privacy. Then, the family is in this really cool stack of bedrooms where everybody gets great views. The floor plan is repeated three times until you get to the master on the top. It's like nothing I have ever seen," Stockton said.

In addition to cars, large garages house all of the ATVs, mountain bikes, paddleboards and the gear that goes with those sports so you can walk out the door and be ready for any activity.

To learn more please contact Tye Stockton at 970.470.6212 and visit http://www.waldenhousevail.com.