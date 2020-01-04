The wonders of Beaver Creek

Charming European home

Located on prestigious Borders Road

6,456+/- square feet

6 bedrooms/6.5 bathrooms

3-car garage with car wash

.44-acre+/- homesite

Designer furnished

Listed at $4,395,000

www.219Borders.com Property Profile

Within the gated Beaver Creek community rests an exquisite ski home that embraces the full richness of its European influence, and beautifully reflects the vision the original founders of the resort envisioned for its prestigious properties. Private and quiet, 219 Borders Road is a special mountain retreat that provides a year-round lifestyle of enviable comfort and luxury with a location that brings outdoor activities to your front door.

This timeless home was designed and built by esteemed local architect Douglas M. DeChant and Beck Builders. With an eye for excellence and dedication to detail the result is a charming and irresistibly inviting home for the ages.

Rich European accents and rustic beams reflect real mountain living and every nook and cranny is warm and beckoning.

Always the heart of the home, the open kitchen has space for everyone to gather. Its cozy hearth room, complete with a toasty fireplace, is perfect for snowy Colorado days and frosty mountain nights.

Large bedrooms, den, office, media room — each reflect the quaint nature of this exceptional home and display their own inimitable charm.

Beautifully scaled for comfortable living, this is a home made for family, friends and creating memories. Whether entertaining large gatherings or hosting quiet evenings for two, an ambience of grace and charm pervades throughout this cozy home.

The relaxed and perfectly selected furniture and design make this house immediately feel like home. Everything about this home softly roars, “Welcome – come in and make yourself comfortable!”

The extensive outdoor spaces are equally intriguing. Embraced by picturesque pines and aspens, your private heated patio area is complete with a double-sided fireplace and custom built-in spa/hot tub. Sheltered by nature this area beckons an outdoor experience in your own secluded sanctuary throughout the year.

A privilege of Beaver Creek homeownership is exclusive access to the Beaver Creek Club, an elite private club available only to residents. Whether your interests lie on the ski slopes, the golf course, gourmet dining, social activities or all the above, there is a membership to fit every individual desire. Meet neighbors and make this opportunity as social as you like — it was built and designed for you!

Beaver Creek is a magical place — summer, fall, winter and spring. This is a community that offers a lifestyle that few can experience. 219 Borders Road is an enchanting place from which to make the magic happen!