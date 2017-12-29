Tiffany McCracken joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Lionshead Village team

VAIL — Tiffany McCracken recently joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices as a broker associate in its Lionshead Village office. Michael Slevin, president of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties, made the announcement.

Born and raised in Vail, McCracken attended the University of Colorado Boulder graduating with a bachelor's degree in history. She married her husband, Josh, in December 2012. They live in Eagle with their 2-year-old son, Skyler.

McCracken grew up within the world of Vail real estate. Her stepfather, now retired, was an agent with Christiania Realty for 20 years. Her mother, Gail Ferry, is the current vice president and Eagle County manager of Land Title Guarantee Co.

"Tiffany is young, ambitious and creative," Slevin said. "She is a valuable addition to our organization and is already serving clients with her vast knowledge of the area, approachable personality and professionalism."

McCracken will work from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices' location in Lionshead. For more information, call her 970-390-9818, email tiffany@bhhsvail.net or visit her website, http://www.tiffanymccracken.com.