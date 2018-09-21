Tracy Gould joins Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate’s locations in Vail

VAIL — Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has announced the addition of broker Tricia Gould. She will be based out of the Bridge Street/Four Seasons office in Vail.

Originally from Kansas City, Gould has been a sales leader throughout her career, earning top awards at Hallmark Corporate and Abbot Labs. After some time in Massachusetts, Gould and her husband, Jay, were eager to escape the corporate lifestyle and spend more time enjoying life as a family.

The couple moved to Vail full time and began a luxury rental and home care property management business, Vail Valley Get-away and TripsIn.com. Having spent 15 years in the local real estate business, Tricia Gould knows how to take care of her buyers and sellers, closing over $300 million in real estate transactions over the last four years.

"It is a genuine pleasure to welcome Tricia to our Bridge Street/Covered Bridge office. Her successful track record, superb interpersonal skills, and focus on serving her valued clientele will make Tricia a wonderful addition to our team," said Led Gardner, branch broker of the Bridge Street/Four Seasons office.

